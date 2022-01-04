Traffic

Illegal parking on mountain roads causing traffic hurdles for Wrightwood first responders: officials

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Wrightwood officials say cars parking illegally on the side of mountain roads are causing trouble for emergency crews who are now seeing delayed response times.

Video posted to social media by the Wrightwood Community Services District on Sunday shows a fire engine on State Route 2 struggling to squeeze through stalled traffic and cars illegally parked.

The crew was trying to respond to an emergency call for service.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. The blatant disregard of the 'no parking' zones puts residents & visitors at risk," the post's caption said.

"We have joined forces with our partner agencies to tackle this all-to-common problem in mountain regions, but the first step is education. THIS is why it's important to respect the 'no parking' zones."

Officials are reminding the public to follow parking rules and be mindful of "no parking" zones.

