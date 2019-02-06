Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home identified

A witness described seeing a small plane as it plunged from the sky and parts of its wreckage ignited a house fire in Yorba Linda on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) --
Four people who were killed when a small plane crashed into a Yorba Linda home were identified Wednesday.

They were identified as Roy Lee Anderson, 85, of Yorba Linda; Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson, 68, of Yorba Linda; Stacie Norene Leber, 48, of Corona; and Donald Paul Elliott, 58, of Norco.

MORE: What we know about the NTSB investigation into the Yorba Linda plane crash

All four were having a Super Bowl party at the residence on Sunday when around 2 p.m., a small twin-engine Cessna smashed into the home on Canyon Drive, causing a massive fire to ignite.

Authorities said the aircraft had climbed about 7,800 feet before it made a sudden decline toward the ground. Video footage from witnesses showed the plane falling through clouds and then bursting into flames midair.

The pilot, identified as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini, was also killed in the crash.

Pastini was initially identified as a former Chicago police officer, but it was later determined he was carrying false credentials and a badge that was reported lost in 1978.

The investigation is ongoing.
