Young man shot, killed while sitting in car in Santa Ana

Authorities are investigating why a young man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Santa Ana early Saturday. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are investigating why a young man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Santa Ana early Saturday.

Bryan Steubing, 20, was shot shortly before 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Main Street and transported to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died.

Santa Ana police said a gunman walked up to the car and fired several times before taking off.

Steubing's grandfather described him as a caring person who was planning to celebrate his 21st birthday next month.

Police said they don't yet have a description of the suspect but believe the shooting is gang-related.

An investigation was ongoing.
