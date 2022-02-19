sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Billboard Women in Music Awards!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park!
Winners will receive a pair of tickets to the sold-out Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Hosted by Ciara with performances and appearances by Olivia Rodrigo, Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Karol G, H.E.R, and many more. The Billboard Women in Music Awards will recognize the contributions made by executives, artists, creators, and producers.

To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 between 6am PT and 7am PT on Monday, February 21, 2022 thru Friday, February 25, 2022.

Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 6am PT and 7am PT, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Visit https://www.youtubetheater.com/faqs for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

