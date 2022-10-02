10 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash along 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, officials say

CAL FIRE's San Bernardino Unit said a total of six vehicles were involved.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent crash left 10 people injured on the 10 Freeway Saturday night in Yucaipa, investigators say.

It happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 16th Street at around 6:30 p.m.

CAL FIRE's San Bernardino Unit said a total of six vehicles were involved. The fire department reportedly had to cut several people out of two of those cars.

Three people were rushed to area hospitals, though their conditions are unknown.

The freeway has since reopened. It's unclear what led to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.