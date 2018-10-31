Yucaipa pumpkin patch worker arrested for inappropriate touching of underage girl on zip line

Andrew Peele, 20, of Yucaipa, was arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of a female under 18 as he strapped her into a zip-line ride. (Yucaipa PD)

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 20-year-old worker at a Yucaipa pumpkin patch amusement park was arrested for alleged inappropriate touching of an underage girl as he strapped her in to a zip-line attraction.

Yucaipa police say Andrew Peele, 20, of Yucaipa, was working at the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch on Tuesday when he was adjusting the harness of an underage girl. Her exact age was not given.

As he was adjusting the girl's harness for the zip line, he placed his hands on her inner thigh and made inappropriate comments, police say. She became uncomfortable and used her hands to stop him from touching her.

Deputies were called to the scene and after their investigation placed Peele under arrest for annoying or molesting a child under 18.
