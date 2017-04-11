SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities on Tuesday released new details about a murder-suicide at a San Bernardino elementary school that left a teacher and an 8-year-old boy dead.
A 9-year-old student, who was also struck by gunfire, remains in critical condition.
Authorities say the estrangement between Cedric Anderson, 53, and his wife, 53-year-old special education teacher Karen Elaine Smith, occurred after the husband accused his spouse of infidelity. The couple had only been married since January.
According to San Bernardino Police Department, officials at North Park Elementary had no previous knowledge of any tension between Smith and Anderson.
Smith had been private about her marriage, telling only a few close family members about the turmoil. The teacher's daughter told investigators that although Anderson had made threats in the past, Smith had not taken them very seriously. The threats were believed to be efforts to gain attention.
Surveillance cameras recorded Anderson as he initially tried to enter the school in the 5300 block of N. H Street through a locked secondary door on Monday morning. He then accessed the campus through the main entrance, where he told staff that he was there to drop something off for his wife.
"He was a short distance into the classroom when he immediately opened fire," Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. "(Smith) was kind of toward the middle of the room but on the other side. I would estimate the distance to be 10 to 15 feet away."
"She was standing in front of a table-type desk or seated in front of that area," Burguan continued, adding that the two children who were struck by "errant rounds" were standing near her.
Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who had Williams syndrome, died after being airlifted to a hospital. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $29,000 in his honor as of Tuesday afternoon.
No suicide note was discovered at Anderson's Riverside home, police said. Investigators did find a detailed to-do list that described how the couple might repair their marriage after Anderson felt "disrespected."
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Park Elementary School.