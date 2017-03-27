NEWS

Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested

A motive remained unclear after a suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Pomona.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A motive remains unclear after authorities said a man was arrested Sunday in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy inside a Pomona home.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Sengchan Houl, was arrested in an unincorporated part of Pomona, according to police.

Investigators said they used surveillance video to help solve the crime, but they did not release further details into the arrest.

Questions still surround the shooting of Jonah Hwang, who was adopted three years ago from Taiwan. Detectives said Jonah Hwang was struck by when a suspect opened fire on a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20.

Police said the home had been a target of a drive-by shooting before Jonah Hwang's death and two right after. It was unclear why the house was targeted, but police were investigating if those shootings were connected to Hwang's murder.

Jonah Hwang's parents, Karen and Johnny Hwang, had a small bit of relief knowing their son's suspected killer was arrested, according to their pastor.

"They still have a long road of healing. It doesn't answer a lot of questions. I think they're grateful for the work that the police have done and grateful that this kind of ends this part of it, but they still don't have a child," Pastor Adam Donner, of First Presbyterian Church, said.

Authorities said they would release more details about the investigation and arrest during a 1 p.m. press conference Monday.

Houl was being held at Pomona City Jail on $2 million bail. He was expected in court on Tuesday.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
