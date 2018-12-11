HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Attorneys for the family of a homeless man who was fatally shot by a Walgreens security guard in Hollywood earlier this month are expected to announce a wrongful death lawsuit against the company on Tuesday.
The attorneys are seeking $525 million after the death of 21-year-old Jonathan "Sky Young" Hart, who was killed in an alleged shoplifting incident on Dec. 2.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Hart and the security guard were involved in an altercation that turned physical at the store in the 1500 block of Vine Street. After being shot, Hart was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
At a Ladera Heights news conference on Tuesday morning, attended by members of Hart's family, attorneys are also expected to call on District Attorney Jackie Lacey to "charge the security guard with manslaughter" and demand that Walgreens "explain their rationale for putting profits over public safety, including putting armed security guards in their stores."