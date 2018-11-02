$5K reward offered for information on Irvine synagogue vandal

A $5,000 reward has been offered to help catch the person seen on surveillance video vandalizing a synagogue in Irvine earlier this week.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police said a suspect spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti on the wall of Beth Jacob Synagogue in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

On Friday, Irvine's elected officials and faith leaders came together at City Hall to deliver a message against hate.

"We were confronted by evil, and we have overwhelmed it with godliness, with goodness, with compassion," said Rabbi Yisroel Ciner.

The Anti-Defamation League announced the reward to help catch the person seen on surveillance video vandalizing the synagogue after jumping a fence.

"We're sending that message, that there is no place for hate in Irvine, in California, in the United States and God willing the world," said Peter Levi, regional director of the Anti-Defamation league.

Irvine police have stepped up patrols at all Jewish centers in the city in response to the crime and after the shooting that left 11 people dead at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last Saturday.

Synagogue leaders say they've been overwhelmed by support.

"It became a virtual tsunami of human goodness, none politicized, but the true American spirit," Ciner said.
