1 arrested, 2 sought after armed robbery at marijuana dispensary in Boyle Heights

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was apprehended and two others were being sought after an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The takeover robber happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of East First Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. No injuries were reported.

The robbers stole $300 in cash and fled through a back door as officers arrived, the LAPD said. One of the suspects was taken into custody and two others escaped.

The detained person was not immediately identified. Descriptions of the two suspects being sought were not available.

A gun and gloves were recovered at the scene, police said.
