1 killed, 1 wounded by gunfire in Moreno Valley - city's 2nd double shooting in 24 hours

MORENO VALLEY, Calif (KABC) -- In Moreno Valley's second double shooting in less than 24 hours, one person was killed and another was injured by gunfire late Saturday night.The second shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Pigeon Pass Road.Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.Both were transported to a local hospital. One was later pronounced dead and the other was treated for what was described as wounds that were not life-threatening.A third man at the scene was not injured.The suspect or suspects remain outstanding and no description was immediately available.Earlier Saturday morning there was a separate double shooting reported in Moreno Valley.In that earlier incident, two men were killed around 1 a.m. in the 24900 block of Sunnymead Boulevard. No suspect has been arrested. There was no immediate indication that the two incidents were related.