1 killed, 1 wounded by gunfire in Moreno Valley - city's 2nd double shooting in 24 hours

MORENO VALLEY, Calif (KABC) -- In Moreno Valley's second double shooting in less than 24 hours, one person was killed and another was injured by gunfire late Saturday night.
The second shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Pigeon Pass Road.
Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were transported to a local hospital. One was later pronounced dead and the other was treated for what was described as wounds that were not life-threatening.
A third man at the scene was not injured.
The suspect or suspects remain outstanding and no description was immediately available.
Earlier Saturday morning there was a separate double shooting reported in Moreno Valley.
In that earlier incident, two men were killed around 1 a.m. in the 24900 block of Sunnymead Boulevard. No suspect has been arrested. There was no immediate indication that the two incidents were related.
