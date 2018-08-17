27-year-old man killed in shooting on 91 Freeway in Cerritos, snarling traffic for hours

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed in a shooting on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cerritos Friday, authorities said. (KABC)

By
CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed in a shooting on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cerritos Friday, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the freeway, east of Artesia Boulevard.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, but authorities said the 27-year-old Cerritos resident was shot once in the chest and died at an Irvine hospital.

His family was notified and they are cooperating with law enforcement.

Authorities are not ruling anything out but said a motive remains unclear.

"It could be a multitude of things - it could be road rage because we have seen that in the past. I don't know much about the victim. Thus, I can't speculate whether it was gang related or not," CHP Sgt. Saul Gomez said.

No further details into the crime, such as a suspect description, were released.

All lanes were blocked for the remainder of the evening as the investigation continued.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the California Highway Patrol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic delayfreewayshootinginvestigationman killedman shotCerritosLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Woman throws coffee on hired contractor at Century City apartment
Colorado girls' bodies were submerged in oil, lawyer says
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
Gavin Newsom says he would run CA as 'positive alternative to Trump'
Santa Clarita equine therapy program seeks new home
6.0 earthquake shakes Costa Rica near Panama border
8th-grade teacher reported missing in Santa Clarita
Rapper Young Thug arrested at album-release party in Hollywood
Show More
CA bill attempts to curb sugary drink consumption among children
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
CA governor candidate John Cox compares DMV wait times to Holocaust
1 hospitalized after helicopter crashes at Riverside airport
More News