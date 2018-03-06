A man was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles Monday.The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. near McKinley Avenue and 52nd Street, authorities said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The man was said to be between 18 and 20 years old, according to authorities. Witnesses and neighbors said the man was riding his bicycle when he was gunned down. They said he had been staying with friends in the area and was shot a few feet from the home.A suspect is said to have fled the scene in a newer model white sedan, heading east on 52nd Street. Authorities said surveillance from a nearby market captured the vehicle fleeing the scene.It was unclear if this shooting was related to another that happened about 15 minutes earlier at 42nd Place and San Pedro Street, where another person was shot. That man was in stable condition at the hospital, authorities said. He is also between 18 and 20 years old.Authorities said that vehicle descriptions for each incident were different.The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.