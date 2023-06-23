WATCH LIVE

Family sells 1 million pennies found while cleaning Los Angeles home

Friday, June 23, 2023 1:17AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family's lucky find is bringing them a nice payday.

Earlier this month, John Reyes told Eyewitness News he and his wife found 1 million pennies while cleaning her father's home in Los Angeles.

Reyes now says the pennies have been sold. No details of the transaction have been shared, including how much his family was paid for the cache.

We do know the coins were originally listed on OfferUp for $25,000, more than double its $10,000 value.

The discovery was made last year when the couple was cleaning out a crawl space in the basement and began finding loose pennies on the ground.

