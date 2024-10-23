10-year-old child bitten by coyote while riding bike in Irvine, authorities say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old child was bitten by a coyote while riding a bike in a residential area of Irvine, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday on Pathway, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Details on the child's condition were not immediately available, but the bite was described as minor.

The city's animal services unit is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to investigate the incident and locate the coyote involved.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

