LIVE: Authorities chasing stolen vehicle at high speeds through northern L.A. County

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities chased a driver in a stolen SUV through the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley area Wednesday afternoon.

The chase started around 2 p.m. as LAPD officers began pursuing a stolen 2024 Honda CRV.

The driver, believed to be a woman, heading at high speeds into the Santa Clarita area, driving on the 14 Freeway and exiting onto surface streets in the Newhall area.

Eventually she got onto the northbound 5 Freeway and headed north into the Antelope Valley, swerving in lanes, even hitting construction barrels in lanes in her effort to keep away from pursuing authorities as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department took over the chase through the Grapevine.

Eventually she switched over to the other side of the freeway and began heading south back down toward Los Angeles.

