Person wounded in officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin on Tuesday, police said.Tustin police said they received a radio call about someone trying to break into one of the buildings on the base.Officers contacted people inside the building and one person was armed with a metal object, officials said. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the armed person was struck.The person was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated, officials said.The Orange County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.