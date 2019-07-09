Person wounded in officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin on Tuesday, police said.

Tustin police said they received a radio call about someone trying to break into one of the buildings on the base.

Officers contacted people inside the building and one person was armed with a metal object, officials said. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the armed person was struck.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated, officials said.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinorange countyofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Replica handgun found at scene of fatal 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Palmdale boy's reported drowning death under investigation
CA OKs health benefits to immigrants who are in country illegally
15-year-old suspect arrested in Fontana double stabbing
12th measles case reported in L.A. County
Glendale man sentenced in theft of Marilyn Monroe statue
Standoff ends after chase suspect crashes into Woodland Hills bank
Show More
Woman fired gun after calling DMV wait 'ridiculous'
Curious bear gets brief taste for Brazilian barbecue
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
California Senate approves clean drinking water fund
UCLA pays more than $3.5M over ex-gynecologist sex abuse accusations
More TOP STORIES News