10 Fwy completely shut down at San Antonio Ave. in Upland after person shot by law enforcement

By ABC7.com
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The 10 Freeway was completely shut down in the Upland area Friday afternoon after a person described as a suspect was shot by law enforcement.

The freeway was fully closed at San Antonio Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and would be in place for an "extended duration," according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP confirmed to Eyewitness News that the shooting occurred on the eastbound side of the freeway at Euclid Avenue, but it's unknown which law enforcement agency was involved.

Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not clear, but the closure was causing a significant traffic jam, backing up cars for miles. Some drivers were seen trying to use the entrance ramps as exit ramps in an attempt to escape the gridlock conditions.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uplandsan bernardino countychpi 10shootingfreewaytraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cal Poly Pomona opens COVID-19 vaccination site
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Doctors to discuss vaccine disparities among Latino community
Fresno man sexually abused girl, 12, with her mother's help, detectives say
House passes amended budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
Pechanga Tribe gives free meals to health care workers in IE
Show More
NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins Dodgers
Ohio school custodian effortlessly makes half-court shot: video
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
Former Maywood mayor, 10 others charged in corruption case
More TOP STORIES News