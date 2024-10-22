Dodgers-Yankees World Series: Asking price above $1,200 for resale tickets

Resale tickets for the World Series opener against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at more than $1,200 on StubHub Tuesday morning.

Dodgers-Yankees World Series tickets soar on resale market Resale tickets for the World Series opener against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at more than $1,200 on StubHub Tuesday morning.

Dodgers-Yankees World Series tickets soar on resale market Resale tickets for the World Series opener against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at more than $1,200 on StubHub Tuesday morning.

Dodgers-Yankees World Series tickets soar on resale market Resale tickets for the World Series opener against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at more than $1,200 on StubHub Tuesday morning.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, ticket prices are soaring, so get ready to pay up to sit in the stands.

Resale tickets for the series opener against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium started at more than $1,200 on StubHub Tuesday morning.

StubHub said sales outpaced last year's final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles.

Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year's Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup. Vivid said its resale price averaged $550 for the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Vivid said the average price of tickets it sold was $1,302 for Game 1 on Friday, $1,392 for Game 2 on Saturday, $1,443 for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium and $1,389 for Game 4 on Oct. 29. It did not disclose a figure of how many tickets it sold.

Experts predict it will be the most watched World Series since 1980.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.