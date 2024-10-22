Business owner frustrated as fire, repeated break-ins prevent Fairfax restaurant from opening

A restaurant that was supposed to open weeks ago in the Fairfax District has not been able to due to a structure fire and several break-ins.

Fire, repeated break-ins prevent Fairfax restaurant from opening A restaurant that was supposed to open weeks ago in the Fairfax District has not been able to due to a structure fire and several break-ins.

Fire, repeated break-ins prevent Fairfax restaurant from opening A restaurant that was supposed to open weeks ago in the Fairfax District has not been able to due to a structure fire and several break-ins.

Fire, repeated break-ins prevent Fairfax restaurant from opening A restaurant that was supposed to open weeks ago in the Fairfax District has not been able to due to a structure fire and several break-ins.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A restaurant that was supposed to open weeks ago in the Fairfax District has not been able to due to a structure fire and several break-ins.

Annalisa Mastroianni Johnson, owner of Annie's Soul Delicious, told Eyewitness News her restaurant should have been up and running several weeks ago, but repeated break-ins, problems with squatters next door and vagrants using the back alley as a toilet keep delaying the grand opening.

"I think I made so many complaints about the vagrants and the homeless, and they just are like, hmm, sorry that's what happens. And they didn't do anything about it," said Mastroianni Johnson.

"Who wants to eat at a restaurant with feces and urine in the back right?" she added.

It came to a head on Oct. 8 when the vacant property next door caught fire.

"Somebody calls me and says 'Don't panic, but I think your building's on fire'. I was like nooo," she said.

The restaurant survived, but power and water have been shut off since, further delaying the opening.

Johnson said that what makes it even more frustrating is that it could have been prevented.

"If they would have boarded this building up properly, and secured this building, and whether it's the owners or Department of Building and Safety, I believe that the fire could have been prevented. I believe a lot of the theft could've been prevented," she said.

The theft she's referring to was copper piping that was ripped from the ceiling, leaving behind a gaping hole in her restaurant.

Johnson said she's reached out to the LAPD, City Council and other departments, and simply gets passed along or flat out ignored.

And because the business isn't up and running yet, insurance won't cover the losses.

Still, even with eveything that's happened, she says she regrets nothing.

"I've learned how resilient I am, and how many people love and support me, and that have been here helping, painting, customers showing up here to power wash."

"I really believe that this is a great location, the street can be revitalized," she added.

Eyewitness News reached out to City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky office's and is expecting a statement some time Tuesday morning.