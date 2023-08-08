Caught on video: Bicyclist weaves through traffic on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

Some scary moments were caught on camera on the 101 Freeway. An Eyewitness viewer sent in a video of a bicyclist weaving in and out of lanes in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

An Eyewitness viewer sent in a video of a bicyclist weaving in and out of lanes near the Melrose Avenue exit in Hollywood last week. The man was cycling right next to cars in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The man was not wearing a helmet and the kickstand on the bike was sticking out, but he appeared to be keeping up with the flow of traffic.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed it is illegal to ride a bicycle on the freeway, saying anybody that tries to do it should be cited with a traffic violation.