Police shoot, wound person on 105 Freeway in Paramount; WB traffic backed up for miles amid closure

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- Police shot and wounded a person on the 105 Freeway in Paramount on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the closure of all westbound lanes at the scene, authorities said.

The incident began shortly before 11:30 a.m. near Garfield Avenue, when the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a pedestrian described as a psychiatric patient walking on the Freeway.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available. The wounded individual was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in unknown condition, the Fire Department said.

No law-enforcement officers were injured in the confrontation.

Video from AIR7 HD showed westbound traffic backed up for miles as investigators combed the location for evidence.

No estimate was given for how long the lanes would remain shut down.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

