2 killed in high-speed crash on 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles

When firefighters arrived on the 105 Freeway in South L.A., a mangled car lodged in a tree was completely engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived on the 105 Freeway in South L.A., a mangled car lodged in a tree was completely engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived on the 105 Freeway in South L.A., a mangled car lodged in a tree was completely engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived on the 105 Freeway in South L.A., a mangled car lodged in a tree was completely engulfed in flames.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, and it possibly could've been the result of street racing.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on eastbound lanes near Normandie Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When firefighters arrived, a mangled car lodged in a tree was completely engulfed in flames.

The people who died have not been identified, and details about what led up to the crash have not been released. Early reports indicated that it could've been related to street racing, but authorities have not confirmed that.

At least two were expected to remain closed until about 7 a.m. during the investigation.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.