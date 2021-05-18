community

We are celebrating the Class of 2021!

WE ARE NO LONGER TAKING SUBMISSIONS FOR CLASS OF 2021 GRADUATE PHOTOS. We will your graduate well in their future endeavors!

We want to recognize the Class of 2021 who may be missing out on prom or graduation or other end-of-year special events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Send us your pictures and information, and we could give you a shout out on Eyewitness News!

You can submit them below. Congratulations to all the 2021 graduates!
