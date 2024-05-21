Join the ABC7 Street Team at events all across Southern California

Check out our list of events the ABC7 Street Team sponsored by Smart&Final are supporting this year!
Here's a list of events and celebrations the ABC7 Community Street Team sponsored by Smart&Final are supporting this year!
Fiesta Hermosa
May 25 - 27
Hermosa Beach
Fiesta Hermosa
Fiesta Hermosa
May 25 - 27
May 25 - 27
Hermosa Beach
To have your SoCal Community event listed here, contact lex.x.kennedy@abc.com.
Check out abc7.com/community for stories about what events we've supported in the SoCal community. Share your photos and videos from them with #abc7eyewitness.