11 bronze street light poles rammed, stolen in Pasadena; city asks for public's help

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities in Pasadena are asking for the public's help to solve the recent thefts of 11 bronze street light poles in the city.

"Vehicles are being used to intentionally ram the lamp poles and then the entire poles are stolen by the suspects," city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said Tuesday.

The crimes have occurred along South Orange Grove Boulevard between Green and State streets, Derderian said.

The first theft occurred sometime between March 29 and April 1, and the crimes have continued since then, according to Derderian.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Det. Matt Morgan at (626) 744-6492. Anyone seeing a crime in progress was urged to call 911.