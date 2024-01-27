Crews make progress on 110 Fwy bridge demolition work. Here are the closures you need to know about

Closures in both directions are planned from the 10 Freeway to Exposition Boulevard. It's all to demolish the 21st Street pedestrian bridge that's no longer in use.

Closures in both directions are planned from the 10 Freeway to Exposition Boulevard. It's all to demolish the 21st Street pedestrian bridge that's no longer in use.

Closures in both directions are planned from the 10 Freeway to Exposition Boulevard. It's all to demolish the 21st Street pedestrian bridge that's no longer in use.

Closures in both directions are planned from the 10 Freeway to Exposition Boulevard. It's all to demolish the 21st Street pedestrian bridge that's no longer in use.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews are making progress as they work to demolish a bridge near downtown Los Angeles, but major closures on the 110 Freeway are still expected this weekend.

Closures in both directions are planned from the 10 Freeway to Exposition Boulevard. It's all to demolish the 21st Street pedestrian bridge that's no longer in use.

According to an update posted by the California Department of Transportation on Saturday, the first section of the bridge has already been demolished.

110 Freeway closure timing

From 11 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, the entire southbound 110 Freeway will be shut down between the 10 Freeway and Exposition Boulevard, and the entire northbound 110 Freeway will be closed between Adams and Washington boulevards.

Motorists using the northbound Express Lanes will have to exit early. Southbound Express Lanes will be accessible via the 28th Street on-ramp, the 39th Street on-ramp or any other entry on the southbound freeway starting at Florence Avenue.

The southbound off-ramp at Adams Boulevard will be closed throughout the weekend, reopening at roughly 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Caltrans.

110 Freeway closure detours

During the full freeway closure, southbound motorists will be diverted at the 10 Freeway interchange, reentering the freeway at either Exposition or Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

Northbound motorists will be forced off the freeway at Adams, reentered at Washington. Northbound motorists can access the 10 Freeway using Hoover Street.

"We encourage everyone coming to downtown L.A. this weekend to use public transit, plan ahead for delays and use alternate routes, or simply just avoid the area," said John Yang with Caltrans.

For more information on the 110 Freeway closure, visit Caltrans' website.

City News Service contributed to this report.