Freelance Newswriters

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced television Newswriters for freelance employment. This is a great opportunity to join one of the top stations in the country. The ideal candidate will be able to write scripts, edit video, and produce newscasts when necessary.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

- Write and produce for newscasts as assigned

- Edit video and booth newscasts

- Work with reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and newscasts

Basic Qualifications:

- Minimum of two years broadcast news experience.

- Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines required.

- Scheduling flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights, and holidays a must.

Preferred Qualifications:

- Knowledge of Dalet, line producing, non-linear editing, Ross Expression, and touch-screen technology all pluses.

- Bachelor's degree

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

APPLY: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/glendale/kabc-freelance-newswriters/391/38829179472