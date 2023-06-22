A late-stage trial of women with cervical cancer at low risk of progression found that having a simple hysterectomy instead of a radical hysterectomy resulted in similar outcomes in terms of keeping them cancer-free.

Simple hysterectomy may improve quality of life for some women with cervical cancer, study says

A late-stage trial of women with cervical cancer at low risk of progression found that having a simple hysterectomy instead of a radical hysterectomy resulted in similar outcomes in terms of keeping them cancer-free, a finding that some doctors say could be "practice-changing."

Nearly 12,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Even at its early stages, the treatment is a radical hysterectomy. It involves a long recovery and changes to quality of life. But new research is giving women more options.

Tina Paine of Murrietta has never missed a routine pap smear or pelvic exam. It's why she was able to catch cervical cancer at an early stage. Yet, the gold standard treatment, a radical hysterectomy, gave her pause.

"We were asking questions all the time, just trying to make sure it was the right fit for us," she said.

The procedure entails removing the uterus, the cervix and more.

"What makes a radical hysterectomy radical is removing portions of the upper vagina and parametrial tissue, which are the surrounding supporting structures to the uterus," said Dr. Melissa Hodeib, a gynecologic-oncologist with Kaiser Permanente Riverside. The quality-of-life scores were lower in radical hysterectomy patients versus women who underwent the simple procedure.

"Patients reported, you know, decreased sexual function, pleasure, arousal desire, and a decreased quality of life overall," said Hodeib.

Now the newly-published SHAPE trial finds the cancer recurrence rates after three years in both the simple and radical hysterectomy patients were very similar: less than 3% in both groups.

"Therefore, the study could conclude that a simple hysterectomy was not inferior to a radical hysterectomy," she said.

Hodeib said talk to your doctor because in some cases, a radical procedure may be the best chance for a cure. While this research wasn't available when Paine had her surgery, she's glad she didn't miss a screening and she's grateful for her results.

"I'm cancer-free two-and-a-half years, with the decision that we made, and my family and I are just truly blessed," Paine said.