Traffic

Completed 15 Freeway toll lanes to open to drivers Saturday between Corona, Eastvale

EMBED <>More Videos

Completed 15 Fwy toll lanes open Saturday between Corona, Eastvale

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- After three years of construction, drivers can soon start using the new express toll lanes on the 15 Freeway in the Inland Empire.

Starting Saturday morning, the toll lanes will open between the south side of Corona and the 60 Freeway in Eastvale.

The $472 million I-15 Express Lanes Project, which began in March 2018, is largely finished, though a few finishing touches will be applied in the months ahead, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

"RCTC is excited to open these new lanes to provide another way to get to work, school or recreational destinations," RCTC Chair Tem Jan Harnik said. "We know that time is precious, and the express lanes offer convenience and reliable trip times for drivers."



The project entailed installing two toll lanes on both the north and southbound sides of I-15, covering a 15-mile stretch.

Officials say the toll system will work like the one on the 91 Freeway in Corona, with motorists required to have a FasTrak transponder attached to their cars.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcoronaeastvaleriverside countyi 15constructionfreewaytoll roadroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News