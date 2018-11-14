WOOLSEY FIRE

15 homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire in one Malibu neighborhood

ABC7 reporter Lori Corbin looks at the fire devastation in her own neighborhood.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
When it comes to which homes burned in the Woolsey Fire, in Malibu, it was a total hit or miss.

In some areas, vibrant green foliage survived, but in others, homes were completely destroyed. Lots of power lines were down in many neighborhoods.

Even on streets close to the mountain preserve, there weren't firemen. With so many fires everywhere, they were stretched too thin.

"I mean the fire was coming down the hill. I had all my hoses on, I was using buckets of water from the pool. I thought for sure there is no way the house would make it," said Dominique Lajad of Malibu.

Related Topics:
Woolsey FireMalibu
