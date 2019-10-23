2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar; police fire at suspect

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including a suspect, after a shooting at a bar in Long Beach, police said.Police said a patrol officer responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday around 12:20 a.m. at Bottoms Up sports bar in the 1700 block of Artesia Boulevard."I heard, what sounded like to me, as firecrackers. Everybody ran out," one witness, Zach Cortz, said. "I see a guy in the back, he's kicking a backdoor where the kegs are stored. He's kicking it and I see him holding a revolver and I see him shoot in my direction. At that time, I ran out of there."Long Beach police said when officers arrived, they heard more gunshots and returned fire.The lone suspect was still holding the gun in his hand when officers found him dead inside the bar, authorities say. An unidentified person, who is believed to be a male victim, was also found dead inside. A man who was selling tacos outside the bar was wounded and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer involved in the shooting was not injured.Neither the identity of the suspect nor the victim have been released.Mike, an off-duty bouncer who lives next door to the bar, said he heard the first round of shots and female bartenders screaming."So that's when I started putting on my sweats, and I heard six more shots," he said.Mike credits the officers' quick response, and the officer who stopped the suspect."If it wasn't for him, I think that guy probably would've killed a lot of people," he said.Police are still investigating the incident.It is unclear what led up to the shooting.