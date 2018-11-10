2 horses rescued after surviving Woolsey Fire in Malibu

Two horses survived the Woolsey Fire and were rescued by Humane Society crews in Malibu Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Two horses survived the Woolsey Fire and were rescued by Humane Society crews in Malibu Saturday afternoon.

The destructive Woolsey Fire left behind charred hillsides and ravaged the Malibu Park area, where only one to two homes were left standing on some streets.

Wild Santa Ana winds ignited the flames that ended up lighting home after home, reducing it to rubble.

On Saturday, animal rescue crews were looking out for animals that had been left behind simply because the owners could barely get out in time.

At one home, two horses were discovered still trapped in their pens. Everything around them was burned and black but they somehow survived the terrifying event.

"Both of them are pretty singed. They have no flesh wounds or anything like that, but they have smoke inhalation and are in need of some medical care," said Christie Tracy, with the Humane Society.

The group took the horses in for immediate treatment.

Dozens of homes have been destroyed in the Woolsey Fire and about 265,000 people in Los Angeles and Ventura counties are evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
