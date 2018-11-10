<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4663880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday. The firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway. (Karen Foshay/KCET via Storyful)