WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday. The firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway. (Karen Foshay/KCET via Storyful)

MALIBU, Calif. --
Reporters covering the devastating Woolsey Fire in Southern California were forced to flee as a firenado formed in front of them late Friday.

Karen Foshay shot footage of the firenado -- which she described as a "fire hurricane" -- writing on Instagram that it was "one of the most terrifying events I have experienced."

RELATED: VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County

Foshay said the firenado formed in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway.

"Let's get out of here," somebody can be heard saying in the video as the crew begins to retreat.

Officials said 109 square miles had burned north and east of Los Angeles, including in Malibu, home to many Hollywood stars.

RELATED: 'Firenado' vs. 'fire whirl' - an expert explains the difference

More than 250,000 people were ordered to evacuate as the Woolsey and nearby Hill fires raged. Officials say at least 150 homes have been destroyed, though that number is expected to surge as firefighters search through cities including Thousand Oaks and Malibu.

SEE ALSO: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
EMBED More News Videos

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherWoolsey Firefirebrush firewildfiresouthern californiahighway 1californiaMalibuLos Angeles County
Related
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
WOOLSEY FIRE
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Dangerous winds expected Sunday that could hinder fire fight
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres
More Weather
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Woolsey Fire: AIR7 HD surveys neighborhoods affected by fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
CA firefighter advocate hits back at Trump's threat to withhold funding
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Show More
VIDEO: Authorities give 9 am update on Woolsey Fire
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Rouda declares victory over Rohrabacher in 48th District race
VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
WATCH LIVE: Updates on the Camp Fire in Butte County
More News