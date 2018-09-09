2 killed, including wrong-way driver, on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge

Two drivers were killed in a Sunday morning crash involving a wrong-way driver on the 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge.

By and ABC7.com staff
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) --
California Highway Patrol officers received a call about a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound on the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway at Wheatland Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Patrol vehicles attempted to catch the driver when authorities received another call of a crash on the westbound 210 at Angeles Crest Highway.

Officers arrived to the crash site, where it was believed one of the two vehicles involved was the wrong-way vehicle, according to Manuel Rodriguez of the CHP.

Both drivers, who were the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, Rodriguez said. They were described as men in their 20s.

Investigators said there were no immediate signs of alcohol being a factor in the crash.

Several lanes were temporarily closed on the westbound 210 Freeway. All were reopened by 6 a.m.
