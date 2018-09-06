2 LAPD officers plead not guilty in DUI-related case

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --Two Los Angeles Police Department officers pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after allegedly being found drunk in an unmarked police cruiser.
Sgt. James Kelly, 46, and Commander Nicole Mehringer were arrested near Lomita Avenue and Brand Boulevard in Glendale back in April. Kelly was allegedly driving and Mehringer was a passenger in the vehicle. Both were off-duty when the incident occurred.
Kelly was charged with one count of driving under the influence. The complaint alleged Kelly had a blood alcohol level of .20 percent or more.
Mehringer was charged with a single count of public intoxication.
Attorneys for both officers entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients. A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 17.
If convicted as charged, Kelly and Mehringer each face a possible maximum sentence of 180 days in jail.
Both officers were relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation.