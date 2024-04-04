2 Powerball tickets sold in San Dimas, Oxnard each worth $1.6M; jackpot soars to $1.23B

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- No one won Powerball's grand prize Wednesday, but two tickets sold in Southern California still hit it big.

Tickets matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold in San Dimas and Oxnard and are each worth $1,622,808, according to California lottery officials.

One ticket was sold at the Albertsons at 220 E. Bonita Ave. in San Dimas, and the other was sold at Oxnard Shores Bottle Shop at 1035 Harbor Blvd. in Oxnard.

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $1.23 billion -- the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing is Saturday.

Wednesday's numbers were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball number was 15.

Other tickets matching five numbers were sold in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington, and two were sold in Massachusetts, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

City News Service contributed to this report.