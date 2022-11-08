Election Day 2022: Oz vs. Fetterman, Mastriano vs. Shapiro in Pennsylvania

Many eyes are following the Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

Philadelphia police are ready to assist in multiple ways to assure a safe and fair election experience for voters and poll workers.

PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the Senate, House, governor and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state varies by county and usually begins as soon as the ballots are ready. The last day Pennsylvanians could vote early in person was Nov. 1.

State significance

While the governor's race between Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano is notable, much of the attention has focused on the Senate contest to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. Dr. Mehmet Oz is the GOP nominee against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Fetterman and Oz have gone back and forth about key issues such as crime, inflation and abortion, while conversations about health -- particularly after Fetterman had a stroke in May -- and Oz's relative lack of roots in the state have also been in the spotlight.

Mastriano, who has been labeled an election denier, is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania has increasingly become a swing state, having gone for President Joe Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2016. A win by Democrats in the state's Senate race would increase the party's chances of holding the upper chamber, according to FiveThirtyEight.