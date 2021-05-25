Beverly Grove hate crime case: 2nd suspect arrested after attack on Jewish diners, LAPD chief says

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A second suspect was being booked Tuesday for his alleged role in an attack on Jewish diners outside a Beverly Grove restaurant, an assault carried out by a group of apparent pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

During a virtual meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Anaheim, was arrested Monday night in Whittier and was being booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, "with hate crime enhancements being sought."

That suspect's name was not immediately made public.

On Friday, police arrested Xavier Pabon, 30, of Banning, for allegedly taking part in the attack, which was one of two assaults on Jewish victims last week that sparked community outrage and calls for an end to hate-motivated violence in the city.

Pabon was released on bail just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to online jail records.

Orthodox Jewish man in Fairfax District chased by 2 vehicles as passengers wave Palestinian flags
Video has surfaced of an Orthodox Jewish man in the Fairfax District getting chased down by two vehicles waving Palestinian flags.


The two arrestees are accused of participating in the assault and beating of several Jewish diners allegedly targeted by a pro-Palestinian group the night of May 24, hours after a large protest in support of Palestinian rights amid the recent 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

The victims were confronted shortly before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard. A bystander's cellphone video showed a group of men get out of a car and attack the diners while yelling racial slurs.

City News Service contributed to this report.

