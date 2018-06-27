3-alarm fire burns South El Monte yard

EMBED </>More Videos

The L.A. County Fire Department extinguished a 3-alarm yard fire near a homeless encampment in South El Monte on Wednesday afternoon.

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
The L.A. County Fire Department extinguished a 3-alarm yard fire near a homeless encampment in South El Monte Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was billowing high into the air as two helicopters dropped water on the 1800 block of Chico Avenue, according to fire officials. Two patients were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

There were several plastic barrels at the scene with potentially hazardous materials inside and officials were checking them for possible runoff.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire approximately an hour after the initial call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirelos angeles fire departmentSouth El MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News