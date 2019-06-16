3 injured in plane crash near Cable Airport in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people on board a small plane were injured in a crash near Cable Airport in Upland on Saturday morning.The single light aircraft crash-landed in the 1300 N. Block of Benson Avenue around 9:45 a.m., according to Upland police.One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and two others had minor injuries, according to a San Bernardino County Fire spokesperson. All three were taken to local hospitals.Pictures from the scene showed the plane sustained significant damage. Fire officials said the aircraft crashed on the Upland City Yard property, causing minor damage to the building."I think it's probably a combination of pilot skill and a little bit of luck," Fire Battalion Chief Kenny Halseth said.Northbound traffic at 13th Street was expected to remain closed until further notice, police said. Southbound Benson Avenue would remain open.People were asked to avoid the area.The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and an investigation is ongoing.No additional information was released.