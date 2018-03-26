3 men carjack Lyft driver at gunpoint in South Pasadena

The search is on for three men who allegedly carjacked a Lyft driver at gunpoint in South Pasadena. (KABC)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The search is on for three men who allegedly carjacked a Lyft driver at gunpoint in South Pasadena.

Police said the driver picked up the men around 1 a.m. Sunday somewhere in Los Angeles. The men requested stops at two unknown locations before making a final stop in the 1800 block of State Street in South Pasadena.

When they reached State Street, one of the passengers pulled out a handgun and told the driver they were stealing his car. The Lyft driver told police he noticed one of the other passengers had a silver revolver.

The thieves got away with the vehicle and other items belonging to the Lyft driver, investigators said. The suspects fled westbound on State Street, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects were not available, but police said one of the suspects was between 20 and 25 years old and had an unknown tattoo on the back of his head.

The victim's vehicle is described as a gray 2010 Honda Accord with California license plate 6MGW946. If you have any relevant information about this crime, you're urge to contact South Pasadena police at (626) 403-7280.
