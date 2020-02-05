Society

3-year-old with cerebral palsy counts steps with new crutch

LEITCHFIELD, Kentucky -- Oliver, a three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, practiced walking with a crutch during his physical therapy session in Leitchfield, Kentucky, on January 15.

Oliver's mother, Kelley Fulkerson, told Storyful Oliver was born at 30 weeks and weighed just over three and a half pounds. A week after he was born, Oliver suffered a brain hemorrhage.

"For the first year Oliver was just slightly delayed with motor skills," Fulkerson said. "Finally when he was 23 months he was diagnosed with left-side hemiplegia cerebral palsy. We started Botox injections and physical therapy and Oliver has progressed so much and continues to prove everyone wrong with everything he has accomplished."

Video filmed by Fulkerson shows the mouse-ear-wearing boy smiling and counting out his steps as his physical therapist guides him.

"Everyone falls in love with Oliver because he has the best personality of anyone I've ever met," Fulkerson said. "And I'm not just saying that because I'm his mom."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckychildrencerebral palsytherapy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News