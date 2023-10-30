1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on northbound 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

A multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on the northbound 405 Freeway snarled early morning traffic in the Van Nuys area Monday morning.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 Freeway that snarled early morning traffic in the Van Nuys area Monday.

The fatal crash involving three cars was reported around 4:45 a.m. at Sherman Way, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

The collision was initially believed to be caused by a wrong-way driver, but authorities later said it appears one of the vehicles may have spun out after hitting the center divider. The car was facing the wrong way when officials arrived.

Additional details about what led up to the collision were not available.

The person who died has not been identified. Two other people in the other cars sustained minor injuries.

AIR7 HD was over the scene when all northbound lanes were closed. The CHP then opened up what looked like the far right shoulder to let commuters pass through.

Lane closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.