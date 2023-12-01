405 Freeway's new express lanes open in Orange County as part of $2.16 billion project

Orange County Transportation Authority officials are expected to celebrate the opening of express lanes on the stretch of 405 from Costa Mesa to the 605 Freeway.

Hundreds of thousands of drivers are finally expected to get some relief in Orange County.

After years of construction, the 405 Freeway's express new lanes were opened to drivers on Friday morning.

The lanes will utilize electronic tolling to keep traffic flowing and there will be no cash payments or toll booths. FasTrak transponders will be required for customers to use the express lanes.

Later in the day, Orange County Transportation Authority officials are expected to celebrate the opening of the express lanes on the stretch of 405 from Costa Mesa to the 605 Freeway.

The $2.16 billion project, which began in 2018, added one new lane in each direction as well as express lanes between state Route 73 and the San Gabriel River Freeway, a first for Orange County freeways. The project also included upgrades to streets and on- and off-ramps through the cities affected. Crews also reconstructed 18 bridges, some of which include new sidewalks and bike lanes.

The freeway is used by about 370,000 vehicles each day, making it one of the most-traveled in the nation, according to the OCTA. The project will improve travel times, officials said.