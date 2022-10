Officials believe a box of nails or some wooden blocks might've fallen off of a truck, creating the hazard.

The California Highway Patrol told Eyewitness News it didn't appear to be intentional. Officials believe a box of nails or some wooden blocks might've fallen off of a truck, creating the hazard.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 30 drivers got stuck along the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Drive around the same time due to the same issue: flat tires.

AIR7 HD was above the scene Wednesday morning where at least 36 vehicles were lined up getting help.

No injuries were reported.