Traffic

Northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne reopens after fatal crash

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal crash shut down multiple lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The crash involving four to five vehicles happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the Rosecrans Avenue exit, and prompted all northbound lanes to close temporarily. All lanes later reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At least one person was dead, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a major backup as one lane was open.

The identity of the victim was not known.
