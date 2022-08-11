Police activity on 405 Freeway in Inglewood shuts down both lanes, prompting major traffic backup

Both sides of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood have been shut down due to police activity, causing a major traffic delay for drivers.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Both sides of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood were shut down due to police activity Thursday and prompted a major traffic delay for drivers.

The closure happened at Manchester Road.

AIR7 HD footage showed hundreds of drivers in bumper to bumper traffic that stretched for miles.

It's unclear what prompted the police investigation.

Police appeared to have cleared the scene just before 3 p.m., though traffic was slow to get back to normal. Both sides of the freeway reopened shortly after.

Motorists were urged to drive with caution.