Independence Day fireworks cause air quality advisory for SoCal counties Wednesday

Air quality regulators are warning of potentially dangerous air quality across Southern California due to 4th of July fireworks.

An air quality advisory is in effect Wednesday across L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

People are being warned there could be high levels of airborne particles that could cause a variety of cardiovascular and respiratory problems.

Experts say children, the elderly, pregnant women and anyone with lung or heart disease are the most vulnerable.

"An N95 mask will actually be able to help them to remove some of the air pollution out of the air before they can actually breathe it," said Glory Dolphin Hammes, the CEO of IQAIR North America. "So, it is very helpful. Also, just staying indoors can also be helpful because you're not subjected to as much air pollution when you're indoors."

Experts also recommend using an air purifier to help filter particles indoors.